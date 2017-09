BRIEF-LSR Group 2014 value of contracts 86 bln roubles, up 43 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) - LSR Group :

* Says 2014 value of contracts 86 billion roubles ($1.32 billion), up 43 percent against 2013

* 2014 new contract sales 1,019,000 square meters, up 35 percent versus last year

* Q4 new contract sales 354,000 square meters, up 35 percent versus last year

* Q4 construction transferred to customers 208,000 square meters, up 9 pct versus last year

* 2014 construction transferred to customers 990,000 square meters, up 15 pct versus last year

* Says in 2014, it completed 790,000 square meters of net sellable area, up 163 pct Source text: bit.ly/1uhyb35 Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)