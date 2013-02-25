FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Gryphonet in alliance with Deutsche Telekom on app monitoring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Israel’s Gryphonet said on Monday it formed a strategic alliance that will enable application developers at Deutsche Telekom to receive insight on the behaviour of their applications following their launch.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gryphonet has developed “AppRight”, a monitoring and reporting platform that provides mobile application developers with information on their applications’ behaviour.

Such information can help developers understand in which environments an application is functioning well and why some mobile apps crash and use a lot of memory and battery power.

Gryphonet noted that although the Android operating system is the fastest growing platform, running on 75 percent of mobile phones, it is a challenging software environment. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

