Gryphon Gold CFO steps down
July 30, 2012 / 9:14 PM / 5 years ago

Gryphon Gold CFO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Gryphon Gold Corp said Chief Financial Officer Robert Chapman stepped down due to personal reasons.

Chapman, who joined the company on April 2, resigned effective July 26.

Chief Executive James O‘Neil will resume the role of interim CFO, the miner said in statement.

Gryphon Gold in February terminated the employment of its Chief Executive John Key and named CFO O‘Neil as the interim CEO.

Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company, which have lost about 52 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at 11.5 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

