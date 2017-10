TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc said on Thursday it will buy Belgium tobacco product maker Gryson NV, which owns brands such as Fleur du Pays and Orlando, for 475 million euros ($597.7 million).

JT will acquire all shares in Gryson from GT&Co BVBA using existing funds and loan facilities, it said in a release. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)