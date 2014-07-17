FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gaw Capital enters binding bid for S.Korea's Parnas Hotel-sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 17, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gaw Capital enters binding bid for S.Korea's Parnas Hotel-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on additional bidders, Gaw’s bid, Parnas earnings)

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners is among several parties that have submitted binding bids for a controlling stake in South Korea’s Parnas Hotel Co Ltd, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The deal is seen worth around 600-800 billion won ($583.12-$777.49 million), two of the people said.

Majority shareholder GS Engineering & Construction is selling its 67.6 percent stake in the hotel operator, which had a book value of around 473.5 billion won as of end-2013.

Other bidders include local financial services group Mirae Asset Financial Group and Seoul-based private equity firm IMM, one of the sources said.

State-controlled casino operator Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing it had participated in Gaw’s bid. The country’s sovereign wealth fund, Korea Investment Corp, had also joined Gaw Capital’s bid as an investor, two of the sources said.

All three people declined to be identified as the bidding process was confidential.

GS E&C, Mirae Asset and Gaw Capital declined to comment. IMM declined to comment.

In May, Gaw Capital made its first investment in South Korea in an office building in Seoul’s central business district, in a deal which local media reported at about $225 million.

Parnas Hotel operates four facilities in Seoul, including two first-class hotels in the wealthy Gangnam area, a hotel in the tourist hot spot of Myeong-dong and a convention centre in the central business district.

It reported 180.8 billion won in revenue and 18.9 billion won in operating profit in 2013.

$1 = 1,027.90 Korean won Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.