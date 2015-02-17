FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea GS Retail preferred to buy GS E&C's hotel unit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea GS Retail preferred to buy GS E&C's hotel unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - GS Retail Co Ltd is the preferred bidder to buy a controlling stake in South Korea’s Parnas Hotel Co Ltd, the hotel operator’s parent, GS Engineering & Construction, said on Tuesday.

GS Retail is expected to acquire the stake in Parnas for about 750 billion won ($681.19 million), Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

GS E&C put up for sale its 67.6 percent stake in the hotel operator last year, and had received bids from interested parties including Hong Kong-based private equity firm Gaw Capital, South Korean financial services group Mirae Asset and Seoul-based private equity firm IMM.

Parnas Hotel operates multiple facilities in Seoul, including two first-class hotels in the wealthy Gangnam area, a hotel in the tourist hot spot of Myeong-dong and a convention centre in the central business district. ($1 = 1,101.0200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

