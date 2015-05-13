GS Energy plans to buy stake in Abu Dhabi oil concession for $676 mln

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s GS Energy plans to buy a stake worth 743 billion Korean won ($676.4 million) in a new 40-year onshore oil concession in Abu Dhabi, joining Japan’s Inpex Corp and France’s Total in developing the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) biggest oilfields.

Asian and western firms have bid for stakes in the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession after a deal with western oil majors that dates back to the 1970s expired in January. ($1 = 1,098.4700 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Anand Basu)