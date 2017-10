SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s GS Engineering & Construction said on Thursday it had received a 727 billion won ($623.74 million)order for a power plant project in Saudi Arabia.

The company said in a regulatory filing that the construction period for the project would be 36 months. ($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)