SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korean contractor GS Engineering & Construction said on Wednesday it had won a 411 billion won ($371.39 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in the country.

The project will be completed by the end of 2016, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1106.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ed Davies)