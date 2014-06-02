FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSG Group announces q1 2014 results
June 2, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSG Group announces q1 2014 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - GSG Group : * Says total revenue over the first quarter of 2014 increasing year on year by

3.3% to EUR 16.1 million * Says employee benefits rose from EUR 1.6 million in Q1 2013 to EUR 4.6

million in Q1 2014 * Announced its intention to invest EUR 60 million within 12 months with

certain investments already concluded or in advanced negotiations * Says achieved positive operating result of EUR 100.1 million in Q1 2014 to be

compared to EUR 6.2 million for same period of 2013 * says Improved operational performance is intended to be backed by lower incurring

administrative costs * says Adjusted EBITDA impacted by the exceptional termination indemnities, down

from EUR 7.1 million in Q1 2013 to EUR 4.2 million in Q1 2014 * says Net profit of EUR 61.9 million in Q1 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
