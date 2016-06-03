FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK's modern HIV drug to be rolled out in Botswana
June 3, 2016

GSK's modern HIV drug to be rolled out in Botswana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - An HIV drug first approved less than three years is to be rolled out in Botswana as a first-line core medicine to treat newly diagnosed patients under a contract agreed between the government and ViiV Healthcare.

ViiV, which is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline, said on Friday it was the first time Tivicay, or dolutegravir, was being made available as part of a national health programme in sub-Saharan Africa. No financial details were given.

Pfizer and Shionogi also hold minority stakes in ViiV. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
