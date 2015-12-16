FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK gets lift from successful arthritis drug trials
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

GSK gets lift from successful arthritis drug trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline reported positive results on Wednesday from three pivotal studies of its experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug sirukumab, putting the medicine on track to be submitted for regulatory approval in 2016.

Sirukumab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-6 antibody, was one of several near-term new drug opportunities highlighted by the British drugmaker last month during a research update for investors.

GSK is developing the drug in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson. It is also being studied for treating patients with giant cell arteritis, a disorder causing inflammation of the arteries.

Existing IL-6 drugs include Roche’s Actemra, which was approved for rheumatoid arthritis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.