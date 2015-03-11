FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drugmaker GSK to steer Asian business from new Singapore HQ
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Drugmaker GSK to steer Asian business from new Singapore HQ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it was establishing a new global headquarters for Asia in Singapore, strengthening its presence in the city-state.

The British-based group expects its pharmaceutical, consumer healthcare and vaccine businesses to grow significantly faster in Asia than in the rest of the world and the new headquarters is designed to make the most of the opportunities.

Chief Executive Andrew Witty has made emerging markets a priority for GSK since taking over in 2008, but the drugmaker has had a rocky ride recently due to a damaging bribery scandal in China.

GSK was fined 3 billion yuan ($479 million) in China last year following allegations in 2013 it funnelled funds to travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and officials. The high-profile case hit GSK’s drug sales in the country.

The drugmaker said its new eight-storey headquarters in Singapore would have capacity for up to 1,000 staff. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.