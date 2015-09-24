European regulator recommends approving GSK injectable asthma drug

Sept 24 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc said the European health regulator had recommended approving its injectable drug to treat asthma patients who don’t respond well to traditional inhalers.

The European Commission is expected to decide on a final approval for the drug before the end of 2015.

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gives its recommendations for marketing approval to drugs to the European Commission.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give its decision on the drug, mepolizumab, by Nov. 4. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)