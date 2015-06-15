FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GlaxoSmithKline and Avalon bankroll three more biotech start-ups
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

GlaxoSmithKline and Avalon bankroll three more biotech start-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has agreed with life sciences investment firm Avalon Ventures to bankroll three more new biotech firms, bringing to six the number of start-ups formed since the partners announced a $495 million alliance two years ago.

Adrenergics, CadheRx Therapeutics and Calporta Therapeutics will each get $10 million plus research support to help them advance their work in developing new treatments for heart disease, cancer and certain genetic disorders.

All three companies will be located at an innovation centre established by Avalon in San Diego, the U.S. venture capital group said on Monday.

Britain’s GSK has the option to acquire each of the companies once they identify promising drug candidates for clinical testing. If GSK passes, ownership will remain with Avalon, giving it a free hand to strike other deals.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.