BRIEF-GSK, MMV start phase III programme to evaluate malaria drug Tafenoquine

April 28 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc -

* GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) announce start of phase III programme of Tafenoquine for plasmodium vivax malaria

* Announced start of a phase III global programme to evaluate efficacy and safety of Tafenoquine

* Tafenoquine is not yet approved or licensed for use anywhere in world

* Phase III programme includes two randomised, double-blind treatment studies to investigate Tafenoquine in adult patients with p. vivax malaria