* Contains a notice convening a general meeting to be held at 10:30 GMT on Dec 18, 2014

* Transaction remains conditional on, among other things, approval of company’s shareholders at general meeting and is expected to complete in H1 2015

* Circular relates to proposed major transaction with Novartis