GSK says melanoma combination meets main goal

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday the first of its phase three studies into the combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist to treat melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, had met its main goal.

The results, along with further data expected from the study, will increase the body of evidence on the safety and efficiacy of the combination, the British company said.

The combined use of Tafinlar, also known as dabrafenib, and Mekinist, or trametinib, was given the green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. earlier this month.