GSK's new chairman Hampton to take charge in May
February 26, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

GSK's new chairman Hampton to take charge in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that its chairman-designate Philip Hampton would take charge of Britain’s biggest drugmaker from May 7, marking an earlier transition than initially anticipated.

Hampton, who chairs Royal Bank of Scotland, was named as the pharmaceutical company’s next chairman last September, but GSK said at the time he might not take up the position until Sept. 1, 2015, if he could not be released from other commitments. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
