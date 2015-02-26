GSK's new chairman Hampton to take charge in May

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that its chairman-designate Philip Hampton would take charge of Britain’s biggest drugmaker from May 7, marking an earlier transition than initially anticipated.

Hampton, who chairs Royal Bank of Scotland, was named as the pharmaceutical company’s next chairman last September, but GSK said at the time he might not take up the position until Sept. 1, 2015, if he could not be released from other commitments. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)