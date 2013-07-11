FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China security ministry says GSK execs confess to crimes
July 11, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

China security ministry says GSK execs confess to crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Executives of British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline Plc in China have confessed to charges of bribery and tax law violations after initial questioning by Chinese police, China’s security ministry said on Thursday.

The company is suspected of offering bribes to government officials, medical associations, hospitals and doctors to boost sales and prices, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

GSK is also suspected of using fake receipts in unspecified tax law violations, the ministry said.

“After initial questioning the suspects have admitted to the crimes, and the investigation is ongoing,” the Ministry of Public Security said in the statement.

The statement did not give details on the number of executives questioned or their identities or when the questioning took place.

Officials at GSK could not immediately be reached for comment.

