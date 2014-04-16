GSK says investigating claims of bribery in Jordan, Lebanon

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it was investigating allegations of bribery involving some of its staff in Jordan and Lebanon, following earlier claims of corruption in China, Iraq and Poland.

“GSK can confirm we are investigating allegations regarding the activity of a small number of individuals in our operations in Jordan and Lebanon,” the company said in statement.

“We started investigating using internal and external teams as soon as we became aware of these claims. These investigations have not yet concluded.” (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)