GlaxoSmithKline diabetes drug faces U.S. approval delay
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 4 years

GlaxoSmithKline diabetes drug faces U.S. approval delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have pushed back an approval decision on GlaxoSmithKline’s experimental diabetes drug albiglutide by three months until April 15, 2014, Britain’s biggest drugmaker said on Friday.

A separate filing for the drug in Europe is progressing on schedule.

The once-weekly treatment for type 2 diabetes belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs as Victoza, from Novo Nordisk, and Byetta and Bydureon, from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca.

Based on reported clinical trial results, industry analysts have questioned how well albiglutide will fare in a crowded market - especially with a promising new rival in the pipeline in the form of Eli Lilly’s dulaglutide.

