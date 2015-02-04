FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK sells stake in Denmark's Genmab
February 4, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

GSK sells stake in Denmark's Genmab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has put its 7.9 percent stake in Danish biotech company Genmab up for sale to institutional investors, the British drugs giant said on Wednesday.

“Since the announcement of the sale of GSK’s marketed Oncology portfolio to Novartis, GSK has considered its stake in Genmab to be a non-core asset,” the company said in a statement.

The result of the placing, for which Deutsche Bank is acting as sole book runner, will be announced around Feb. 5, it said.

The stake is worth about 280 million euros ($320 million) based on the share price on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)

