LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline is planning to sell its small Horlicks business in Britain but will retain the much larger operation in India, where the nutritional brand is growing strongly, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The move dovetails with another move by new Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley to divest the MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand.

The company declined to comment.