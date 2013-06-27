FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK muscular dystrophy drug gets "breakthrough" status
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

GSK muscular dystrophy drug gets "breakthrough" status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday U.S. regulators have given breakthrough therapy status for its investigational compound drisapersen for the potential treatment of patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) created the “breakthrough therapy” designation earlier this year for medicines deemed likely to demonstrate “substantial improvement” over existing drugs.

DMD is a debilitating childhood neuromuscular disease that affects 1 in 3,500 live male births, GSK said, adding that the disease was caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene.

GSK said its clinical development plan evaluates the effect of drisapersen in ambulant (Phases II and III) and non-ambulant boys (Phase I) with DMD who have certain dystrophin gene mutations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.