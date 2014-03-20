FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK disappointed with lung cancer treatment results, continues trial
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 20, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

GSK disappointed with lung cancer treatment results, continues trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said it was disappointed by some of the results of a stage III trial for a lung cancer treatment but would continue with it as there could still be a group of patients who may benefit.

GSK said on Thursday that its MAGE-A3 antigen-specific cancer immunotherapeutic did not meet two of its targets in a phase III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) clinical trial but continued to assess it with regards to a third target.

“We remain committed to the effort to identify a sub-population of NSCLC patients who may benefit from this investigational treatment,” GSK said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.