GSK disappointed with lung cancer treatment results, continues trial

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said it was disappointed by some of the results of a stage III trial for a lung cancer treatment but would continue with it as there could still be a group of patients who may benefit.

GSK said on Thursday that its MAGE-A3 antigen-specific cancer immunotherapeutic did not meet two of its targets in a phase III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) clinical trial but continued to assess it with regards to a third target.

“We remain committed to the effort to identify a sub-population of NSCLC patients who may benefit from this investigational treatment,” GSK said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)