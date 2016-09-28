FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK in deal to produce Israeli nutritional growth formula to children
September 28, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

GSK in deal to produce Israeli nutritional growth formula to children

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* GlaxosmithKline Consumer Healthcare has entered into a licence agreement with Israel's Nutritional Growth Solutions (NG Solutions) for Horlicks Growth+, a formula aimed at boosting height and weight in short and thin children aged 3 to 9, NG said on Wednesday.

* GSK will produce and market Horlicks, which was developed at Israel's Schneider Children's Medical Centre.

* NG did not disclose financial details, citing confidentiality, but said the agreement includes upfront payment and royalties.

* The formula, which consists of high protein and contains vitamins and minerals, was launched in India by GSK in May. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

