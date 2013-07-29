FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's downgrades GlaxoSmithKline credit outlook
July 29, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 4 years

Moody's downgrades GlaxoSmithKline credit outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline, already rocked by a bribery scandal in China, suffered a fresh setback on Monday when Moody’s Investors Service cut its credit outlook for the British drugmaker on concerns about cash outflows.

Moody’s said the reduction in the long-term A1 rating to negative from stable was not triggered by the situation in China, where analysts believe GSK may face fines following allegations that up to 3 billion yuan ($489 million) was funnelled through travel agencies to facilitate bribes.

A company spokesman said GSK was “relaxed” about the move, which would not affect its ability to access capital markets.

GSK’s CEO told Reuters in June that he had a low appetite for further acquisitions and divestments would far exceed the cost of buying businesses as the company slims down ready for a wave of its new medicines to reach the market.

Moody’s said GSK’s financial profile had been hurt by its debt-financed acquisition of Human Genome Sciences last year, as well as legal settlements linked to past investigations and its policy of continuing to make large share buybacks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
