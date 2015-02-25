FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK set to complete $20 bln Novartis asset swap next week
February 25, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

GSK set to complete $20 bln Novartis asset swap next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it expected to conclude a $20 billion-plus three-part asset swap with Novartis in the week commencing March 2, following progress in obtaining clearances for the deal.

GSK is forming a consumer health joint venture with Novartis, while at the same time buying the Swiss company’s vaccines business and divesting its cancer drugs portfolio to Novartis.

The two companies originally announced the transaction in April 2014 to bolster their best businesses and exit weaker ones as the drugs industry contends with healthcare spending cuts and increased generic competition.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
