FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK shareholders to vote on Novartis deal on Dec. 18
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

GSK shareholders to vote on Novartis deal on Dec. 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline has asked its shareholders to vote at a meeting on Dec. 18 on its proposed major deal with Switzerland’s Novartis, which will see the two pharmaceutical group trade more than $20 billion of assets.

The transaction, which includes GSK buying Novartis’ vaccines business, Novartis purchasing GSK’s cancer drugs, and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare, was unveiled in April.

In a letter to shareholders endorsing the deal, GSK’s chairman Christopher Gent said approval would strengthen its franchises in vaccines and consumer healthcare to complement its leading position in respiratory and HIV.

“This is the most significant transaction for the Company since the creation of GlaxoSmithKline in 2000,” he said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.