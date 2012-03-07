FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK resumes hunt for consumer drugs buyer -sources
March 7, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

GSK resumes hunt for consumer drugs buyer -sources

Simon Meads, Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s has resumed the hunt for a buyer for the European slice of its non-core drugs portfolio, with buyout firms and rival pharma in the running to cherry pick consumer health brands, people with knowledge of the process said.

Among the groups circling the assets, buyout firm Bain Capital has teamed up with Belgian over-the-counter (OTC) drugs group Omega Pharma and Dutch private equity group Waterland to pursue a bid, people familiar with the process said.

Bids for the European portfolio are due on Wednesday, with rival pharma groups including Sanofi and private equity firms including Advent International and Avista , expected to be eyeing all, or just parts of the portfolio, some the people said.

GSK and potential bidders declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment.

