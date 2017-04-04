FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Judge denies mid-trial win to GSK in generic Paxil lawsuit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 4, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 5 months ago

Judge denies mid-trial win to GSK in generic Paxil lawsuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago on Tuesday rejected GlaxoSmithKline’s mid-trial bid for judgment as a matter of law in a lawsuit brought by a woman against the drug company over the suicide of her husband, who committed suicide after taking a generic version of GSK's antidepressant Paxil for six days.

GSK lawyer Todd Davis of King & Spalding asked U.S. District Judge William Hart for a directed verdict on Tuesday morning, after lawyers for Wendy Dolin, widow of Stewart Dolin, rested their case after three weeks of testimony.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o0mdBd

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.