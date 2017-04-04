Judge denies mid-trial win to GSK in generic Paxil lawsuit

A federal judge in Chicago on Tuesday rejected GlaxoSmithKline’s mid-trial bid for judgment as a matter of law in a lawsuit brought by a woman against the drug company over the suicide of her husband, who committed suicide after taking a generic version of GSK's antidepressant Paxil for six days.

GSK lawyer Todd Davis of King & Spalding asked U.S. District Judge William Hart for a directed verdict on Tuesday morning, after lawyers for Wendy Dolin, widow of Stewart Dolin, rested their case after three weeks of testimony.

