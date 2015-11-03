FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

GSK aims to file up to 20 new drugs for approval by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had the potential to file up to 20 new drugs for approval before 2020 as it seeks to revitalise a portfolio hit by falling sales of best-selling inhaled lung treatment Advair.

Britain’s biggest drugmaker is trying to boost low investor expectations for its product pipeline by hosting its first research and development day in more than a decade.

The company highlighted advanced and early-stage projects in respiratory medicine, immunology, oncology, vaccines, HIV and other infections, and rare diseases.

