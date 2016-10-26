FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Drugmaker GSK returns to growth in China after torrid time
October 26, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 10 months ago

Drugmaker GSK returns to growth in China after torrid time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline comments on China during third-quarter results:

* CEO Andrew Witty tells analysts GSK is fundamentally back to growth in China

* China business up 24% in third quarter

* Reflects particularly the benefit of wholesaler stocking ahead of a systems upgrade

* Excluding the benefit of wholesaler stocking, sales in China grew around 4%

* GSK's China business has been struggling since bribery scandal in 2013

* GSK has since restructured and refocused its China business

* Overall Q3 results coverage (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
