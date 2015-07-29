FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GlaxoSmithKline Q2 beats despite Advair hit, lower margins
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

GlaxoSmithKline Q2 beats despite Advair hit, lower margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - A further slide in sales of lung drug Advair and lower profit margins following a business overhaul hit GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter, although core earnings per share fell by a less-than-expected 9 percent.

The drugmaker recently sold its marketed cancer drugs to Novartis and bought the Swiss group’s vaccines, while increasing its consumer health business through a joint venture.

The revamp is designed to ensure sustainable growth, after past profit misses, but the strategy will take time to pay off and GSK on Wednesday reiterated its forecast for a high-teens percentage decline in 2015 earnings, at constant exchange rates.

In sterling terms, sales rose 6 percent to 5.9 billion pounds ($9.2 billion), reflecting the first full quarter that included products previously owned by Novartis.

Core earnings fell to 17.3 pence a share, however, because of lower returns on Advair and the fact GSK has swapped high-margin cancer drugs for less profitable consumer products.

Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 5.9 billion pounds and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 16.7p, according to Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 0.6395 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Martinne Geller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.