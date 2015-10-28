FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HIV drugs and flu vaccines help GlaxoSmithKline beat forecasts
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

HIV drugs and flu vaccines help GlaxoSmithKline beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for HIV drugs and flu vaccines, which offset a continued slide in sales of respiratory medicine.

Sales, in sterling terms, rose 9 percent to 6.13 billion pounds ($9.4 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, generating core earnings per share (EPS) down 18 percent at 23.0 pence.

Analysts on average had forecast sales of 6.08 billion pounds and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 19.3p, according to Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 0.6543 pounds Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Martinne Geller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.