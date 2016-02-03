FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-New drugs help GSK offset drag of flagging Advair sales
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-New drugs help GSK offset drag of flagging Advair sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change in text)

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Growing demand for new drugs helped GlaxoSmithKline beat forecasts for fourth-quarter earnings by a small margin on Wednesday, offsetting a continued slide in sales of its older Advair respiratory medicine.

Sales, in sterling terms, rose 2 percent to 6.29 billion pounds ($9.12 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, generating core earnings per share (EPS) down 34 percent at 18.1 pence.

Analysts on average had forecast sales of 6.25 billion pounds and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 17.9p, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.