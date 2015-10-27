Unions' Avandia RICO suit against GSK can proceed - 3rd Circuit

Three union health and welfare funds that paid for the diabetes drug Avandia have standing to sue GlaxoSmithKline for allegedly misrepresenting the drug’s safety risks, a unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

The decision stems from an interlocutory appeal in the Avandia Marketing, Sales Practices & Product Liability Litigation, a multidistrict case assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The decision allows the suit to proceed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LUv7Ct