GlaxoSmithKline shingles vaccine hits goal in major study

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - An experimental vaccine against shingles from GlaxoSmithKline met its goal in a late-stage study, in a boost for the company’s vaccine unit, which is expanding part of its overall healthcare business.

The vaccine, known as HZ/su, reduced the risk of shingles by 97.2 percent in adults aged 50 years and older compared to placebo in the Phase III clinical trial involving more than 16,000 individuals, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

HZ/su combines a protein found on the virus that causes shingles with an adjuvant, or booster, which is intended to enhance the immunological response. The adjuvant includes a component from U.S. biotech firm Agenus, which is entitled to royalties on any future sales.

Additional trials to evaluate the ability of HZ/su to prevent shingles are underway in people aged 70 and older and in immunocompromised patients.

Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. After an attack of chickenpox, the virus lies dormant in certain nerve tissue but in older people in can reappear in the form of shingles.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Vincent Baby)