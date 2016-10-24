LONDON Oct 24 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Monday it had filed its shingles vaccine Shingrix for U.S.
regulatory approval, bringing the potential blockbuster a step
closer to market.
Shingrix is viewed by analysts as among the British
drugmaker's most promising experimental products, since it has
shown greater protection among older recipients than Merck &
Co's rival shot Zostavax.
GSK said it planned to file Shingrix for European and
Canadian approval before the end of this year, with Japan
following in 2017.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)