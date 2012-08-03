FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK submits melanoma drugs in U.S., Europe
August 3, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

GSK submits melanoma drugs in U.S., Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday said it had submitted two skin cancer drugs, each designed to block different pathways used by tumour cells, for approval in Europe and the United States.

The British pharmaceutical company said in June the drugs, Dabrafenib and Trametinib, beat chemotherapy in late-stage trials.

It said it had submitted an application in Europe for Dabrafenib for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation, and had submitted both drugs in the United States for the same patient group.

“These regulatory submissions represent important progress in our oncology pipeline.” said Rafael Amado, GSK’s head of oncology R&D.

It said it planned to submit an application to the European Medicines Agency for Trametinib in the coming months.”

