FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK, Theravance asthma drug shows improved lung function in study
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

GSK, Theravance asthma drug shows improved lung function in study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline and Theravance Inc said on Friday that their combination therapy met the main goal of improving lung function in asthma patients in a late-stage trial.

The therapy consists of the corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, which reduces inflammation, and a long-acting beta-agonist, called vilanterol, which is designed to open the airways.

The drug, already approved in the U.S. to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) under the brand name Breo, proved more effective than fluticasone furoate alone for patients with moderate to severe asthma at the end of a 12-week treatment period.

The drug is inhaled through a palm-sized device called Ellipta. It is approved for both COPD and asthma in Europe, where it is sold as Relvar.

The most common side effects reported in the treatment period included headache, upper respiratory tract infection and influenza.

The drug is one of two new medicines GSK is relying on to reinvigorate its respiratory business as the company’s $8 billion-a-year blockbuster Advair faces the threat of generic competition in the years ahead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.