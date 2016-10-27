FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
GSK expands meningitis B vaccine production in Germany
October 27, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

GSK expands meningitis B vaccine production in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it was investing 172 million euros ($188 million) to expand vaccine capacity at its Marburg factory in Germany, with 162 million euros going to increase production of its Bexsero meningitis B shot.

The British drugmaker highlighted the vaccine's strong sales performance when it reported results on Wednesday, with sales of the product more than doubling in the third quarter to 133 million pounds ($163 million).

The company said it would take a number of years for the new production to come on stream but the investment was a vote of confidence in GSK's vaccines business, which was a bright spot in quarterly results. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) ($1 = 0.8185 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Martinne Geller)

