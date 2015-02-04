GSK hires three banks to advise on potential ViiV IPO -sources

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has hired Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as financial advisers on its ViiV Healthcare unit as the drugmaker explores a partial initial public offering (IPO) of its HIV medicines unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

Britain’s biggest drugmaker, which is due to release full-years results at 1200 GMT, declined to comment on the news on Wednesday.

GSK first announced in October it was looking to float its fast-growing HIV drugs operation business as part of a plan to reshape its business, in what would be the drug industry’s largest ever IPO.

The British group has a stake of nearly 80 percent in ViiV Healthcare, with Pfizer and Shionogi holding the rest.

The appointment of the three banks was first reported by Sky News.