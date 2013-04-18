RLPC-Blackstone credit arm launches largest new European CLO

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - GSO Capital, the credit platform of Blackstone Group has launched a new 403.7 million-euro ($528.1 million) collateralised loan obligation (CLO), the largest CLO issue in in Europe since 2008, banking sources said on Thursday.

The fifth new European CLO to launch this year, it is called Grand Harbour I BV.

New CLO issuance had been non-existent in Europe since the start of the financial crisis but has made a comeback this year and is expected to bring an extra 3 billion euros of liquidity to the loan market, bankers said.

GSO’s new CLO includes AAA-rated notes totalling 240 million euros and Citi has been mandated to arrange it. The CLO is already 85 percent filled with product, bankers added.

Blackstone and GSO declined to comment.

Global investment manager Alcentra also launched a new European CLO this week via JP Morgan.

Cairn Capital re-opened the market in February with a 300 million-euro CLO arranged via Credit Suisse, closely followed by a 300 million-euro CLO from Pramerica and Barclays.

Last week Apollo priced its new 334 million-euro European CLO through Citigroup.

Funds, such as 3i, Investec, KKR and New Amsterdam have also all been expected to follow with new European CLOs. ($1=0.7644 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)