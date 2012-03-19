FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's GSPC to commission 5-mln T LNG terminal in FY16
#Energy
March 19, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 6 years ago

India's GSPC to commission 5-mln T LNG terminal in FY16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 19 (Reuters) - India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corp plans to commission a 5-million-tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Mundra in the western Indian state by 2016, the state’s principal secretary D.J. Pandian said on Monday.

GSPC currently holds 50 percent stake, while Adani group has 25 percent holding in the project that will cost up to 40 billion rupees ($800 million).

Essar group, which held a 25 percent stake, has withdrawn from the project.

“In next 6-12 months, we will look for a third partner after completing a certain level of work,” Pandian said. ($1=50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

