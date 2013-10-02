Deutsche Wohnen says GSW acceptance period ends Oct. 30

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen said the acceptance period for shareholders in GSW Immobilien to tender their shares ends at midnight on Oct. 30, 2013.

It confirmed its offer to GSW shareholders to exchange each GSW share for 2.55 shares in Deutsche Wohnen.

Deutsche Wohnen on Aug. 20 announced its 1.8 billion euro ($24.35 billion) all-share offer to buy rival residential landlord GSW to expand in Berlin’s booming rental market and tap nascent interest from international investors. ($1 = 0.7393 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ludwig Burger)