FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen says GSW acceptance period ends Oct. 30
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen says GSW acceptance period ends Oct. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen said the acceptance period for shareholders in GSW Immobilien to tender their shares ends at midnight on Oct. 30, 2013.

It confirmed its offer to GSW shareholders to exchange each GSW share for 2.55 shares in Deutsche Wohnen.

Deutsche Wohnen on Aug. 20 announced its 1.8 billion euro ($24.35 billion) all-share offer to buy rival residential landlord GSW to expand in Berlin’s booming rental market and tap nascent interest from international investors. ($1 = 0.7393 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.