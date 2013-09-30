Deutsche Wohnen investors ok capital increase to fund GSW deal

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders of German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen on Monday approved a capital increase, paving the way for the acquisition of local rival GSW Immobilien.

Deutsche Wohnen said in a statement 99.5 percent of shares represented at an extraordinary shareholders meeting supported the capital increase.

The residential landlord last month made an all-share offer for GSW of 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in a deal to expand in Berlin’s booming rental market and tap nascent interest from international investors.

It said the deal would be financed by the issue of as many as 135 million new shares, more than four-fifths of its existing share capital. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Cowell)