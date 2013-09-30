FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen investors ok capital increase to fund GSW deal
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2013 / 2:23 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen investors ok capital increase to fund GSW deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders of German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen on Monday approved a capital increase, paving the way for the acquisition of local rival GSW Immobilien.

Deutsche Wohnen said in a statement 99.5 percent of shares represented at an extraordinary shareholders meeting supported the capital increase.

The residential landlord last month made an all-share offer for GSW of 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in a deal to expand in Berlin’s booming rental market and tap nascent interest from international investors.

It said the deal would be financed by the issue of as many as 135 million new shares, more than four-fifths of its existing share capital. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.