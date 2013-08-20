FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German property group Deutsche Wohnen bids $2.3 bln for GSW
August 20, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

German property group Deutsche Wohnen bids $2.3 bln for GSW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German property group Deutsche Wohnen launched a 1.75 billion euro ($2.34 billion) all-share bid for rival GSW Immobilien, creating a company focused on the thriving real estate market of Berlin.

Deutsche Wohnen said on Tuesday it would offer 51 of its shares for every 20 shares in GSW, which will give GSW investors 43 percent of the enlarged company.

The offer represents a premium of 15.4 percent over the volume-weighted average share price of GSW over the past three months.

$1 = 0.7490 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

