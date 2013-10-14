FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSW boards nod to Deutsche Wohnen offer, group to raise dividend
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 4 years

GSW boards nod to Deutsche Wohnen offer, group to raise dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Real estate companies Deutsche Wohnen and GSW Immobilien said on Monday they agreed on Deutsche Wohnen’s proposed takeover offer for GSW, worth about $2.3 billion, and planned to raise dividends following the tie-up.

“The management board and the supervisory board of GSW support the takeover offer by Deutsche Wohnen,” GSW said on Monday.

The combined entity plans to raise its dividend payments by increasing the payout ratio to 60 percent of funds from operations, excluding disposals, from 50 percent, starting with the dividend payable for the year 2014, Deutsche Wohnen said. (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.